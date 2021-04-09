ZP Chairperson fined for not wearing mask

Notice served at violator’s residence

A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s directions to the authorities concerned to enforce wearing of masks in public places by imposing a fine on those flouting the norm required to keep the spread of COVID-19 under check, Zilla Parishad Chairperson of Wanaparthy R. Loknath Reddy was caught flouting the norm publicly on Friday and was fined.

According to the information reaching here, Mr. Loknath Reddy attended a private event organised by a trust (SNR Trust) run by the family of Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy. Among others, Minister Niranjan Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP P. Ramulu and others participated in the event.

The fact that the ZP Chairperson was not wearing a mask was noticed by the MP and reported it to the authorities there. After the event, the civic authorities raised a notice imposing ₹1,000 fine on Mr. Loknath Reddy for not wearing the mask in public place. As he had left the place already, the authorities served the fine notice at the ZP Chairperson’s residence.