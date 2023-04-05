Zoo tiger dies of renal failure

April 05, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Nehru Zoological Park has witnessed death of another feline, a Royal Bengal Tiger named ‘Joe’ on Wednesday. The zoo’s only cheetah ‘Abdullah’ died about 10 days ago due to heart failure.

Joe was a zoo-born male tiger, aged 10 years, and had been under treatment for the last six months for dyspepsia and loss of appetite, a statement from the zoo informed.

The animal was showing frequent changes in diet pattern, and becoming weaker and leaner. Despite all efforts, the big cat breathed its last around 3 a.m. on April 5 in its enclosure. Post-mortem has confirmed renal failure as reason for the death.