Zoo gears up for summer

April 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Nehru Zoological Park has made arrangements to beat the summer heat in order to prevent summer stress and heat stroke among animals.

Over 200 sprinklers and small rain guns are fixed in all enclosures with emphasis on herbivores, and over 1,000 foggers are arranged in the reptile house, new Macaws, all Pheasantry and Aviary areas, a note informed.

Roofs of night house enclosures are covered in thunga grass, and shaded net has been provided to the duck pond, and stork pond areas.

Over 80 air coolers are arranged for enclosures of monkeys, carnivores and omnivores, while air conditioners and exhaust fans are fixed in the nocturnal animal house and cub rearing centre. These apart, vetiver curtains are provided in all animal house enclosures to prevent exposure to direct sunlight.

Apes, monkeys, primates, birds and bears are being given seasonal fruits such as water melon, musk melon and citrus varieties. All animal houses are provided protected cold water to fight dehydration, besides food supplements in water to prevent summer stress.