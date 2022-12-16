Zomato, restaurant told to pay ₹5,000 for delivering non-veg food to vegetarian

December 16, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

Food delivery aggregator Zomato and a restaurant were directed to pay ₹5,000 to a vegetarian for delivering a chicken burger to him. The complainant said that he was a vegetarian by faith, and his religious sentiments were hurt.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission III was dealing with a complaint filed by Deepak Kumar Sangwan. The opposite parties were Zomato’s Hyderabad office, Zomato Pvt Ltd, and a restaurant called Corner Bakers.

The complainant stated that he had ordered a paneer burger with fries and Coke on January 26 this year. However, a chicken burger was delivered instead. He realised that the filling was chicken only after tasting it. He immediately video-recorded the delivered food and sent it to the company.

Zomato credits worth ₹500 were given to him as a token of apology. But, the complainant stated that he had always been a vegetarian on account of his religion, and that this ‘act’ had hurt his religious sentiments.

The restaurant contended that they had handed over a paneer burger, and added that it was possible that the delivery partner could have mistakenly delivered a chicken burger instead. This could have happened on account of the volume of orders they collect from restaurants, they stated.

The commission noted that despite being served notices, Zomato had not filed a written version. The commission described Zomato’s approach of not responding and offering ₹500 Zomato credits as “very casual”.

Finding the aggregator deficient in service, the commission ordered the opposite parties to pay ₹5,000 as compensation for causing mental agony, a refund of ₹202.55 and ₹1,000 as costs.