ZHPS student’s model wins innovation award

A multi-purpose helmet designed by a class 6 student of Zilla Parishad High School in Chandapur village of Ramaghiri mandal has struck gold at the International Innovation Fair held in Hyderabad from December 1 to 3.

D. Harshitha, who won the gold medal at the fair organised by the Indian Innovators’ Association of the National Small Industries Corporation in Hyderabad, will also be displaying her model at the National Science Congress to be held in Kerala from December 26.

Harshitha came up with the multi-purpose helmet after her uncle developed lung disease due to exposure to smoke from the welding machine. She designed the helmet with two small fans and supported it with a sensor. As soon as the sensor receives the smoke, it switches on the fans which keep the smoke from entering the nose and lungs.

She said the multi-purpose helmet can be used by teachers to prevent chalk powder from entering the nose while cleaning the blackboard, farmers from pesticides while spraying, traffic police from pollution, and general people while dusting the house.

DEO Jaganmohan Reddy congratulated the student and the guide teacher T Sampath Kumar for the innovation and bringing laurels to the district.