Zero Shadow Day on May 9

May 04, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 03:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Zero Shadow Day (ZSD), an interesting celestial phenomenon, occurs twice in a year, when the sun is directly overhead and thus no shadow of any vertical object can be seen.

It happens because of the tilt of the Earth’s axis and its rotation around the sun. This tilt causes the angle of the sun rays to change throughout the year, which in turn shows various length and direction of shadows.

The axis about which the earth rotates is tilted at an angle of 23.45 degrees to the plane of the earth’s orbital plane and the sun’s equator. ZSD occurs when the sun’s declination (earth’s axis results in a daily variation of the angle between the earth–sun line and the earth’s equatorial plane) becomes equal to the latitude of the location and the sun’s rays will fall exactly vertical relative to an object on the ground leading to no shadow of that object.

ZSD happens twice a year for locations between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. The latitude of Hyderabad is 17.3850° N and it can be seen on May 9 at 12.12 p.m. and on August 3, when the shadow of any vertical object will disappear at this instant, said director of GP Birla Archaeological, Astronomical and Scientific Research Institute K.G. Kumar on Wednesday.

A simple experiment can be done at home to enjoy this phenomenon. Arrange a flat surface which is directly under the sun. Fix a white paper on the flat surface. Around noon, place a tall opaque object like a PVC pipe or a metal tumbler vertically on the white paper on the flat surface.

You will see the shadow of the object. Mark it. Now observe the shadow in interval of five minutes and mark them. You will find the shadow moving and exactly at 12.12 p.m., you will find that the shadow of the object will disappear for a few moments. Continue observing the shadow. Again it will become visible, explains Dr. Kumar.

The circumference of earth can also be calculated comparing the shadow length at a distant city situated in the same longitude at the same time of ZSD in our city. Subject to the weather condition and appearance of the sun, the ZSD event will be demonstrated at B M Birla Planetarium on May 9 from 12 p.m. onwards till the no shadow period. Those trying at home can share their images to birlasc@gmail.com, said a press release.