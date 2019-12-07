‘Zero FIR’ lodged in Subedari PS

For the first in the State, the Subedari police have registered a ‘Zero FIR’ on Saturday.
According to the police, one Boora Raj Kumar approached the Subedari police urging them to register ‘Zero FIR’ after he learnt over phone that his brother Boora Ravinder’s daughter Sri Vidya (24) had gone missing.
Mr. Raj Kumar came to Hanamkonda on a work and he was near the Subedari police station when received the call that his brother’s daughter was missing. Based on his complaint, Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana registered the ‘Zero FIR’ and transferred the same to concerned police station. Mr. Ravinder belongs to Govindapur village of Shayampet mandal in Warangal Rural district under Warangal Police Commissionerate limits.
