Zero casualties as fire services respond to 33 cracker-related distress calls on Diwali in Telangana

Updated - November 01, 2024 10:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Fire Services respond to 33 Deepavali fire-cracker distress calls, including major incidents in Himayat Nagar and Saroor Nagar

Naveen Kumar

Motorists make their way through an air-polluted street during the festival of lights Deepavali by lighting fire crackers in Hyderabad on Thursday night (October 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

“The Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services received a total of 33 fire-cracker-related distress calls on Deepavali, including three major ones,” said the officials from the fire control room. One of the major mishaps was reported on street number 18 of Himayar Nagar, where a flat on the third floor was gutted. No major injuries were reported in any of the mishaps.

Officials said that they received 26 cracker-related calls in Hyderabad in the 24 hours till 12 a.m. on Deepavali. “We responded to 12 more calls after midnight,” they said. 

Hyderabad air quality deteriorates to hazardous levels as citizens celebrate Deepavali

Explaining the Himayat Nagar fire, officers said that the G+4 apartment was located in street number 18. “The family left the flat with diyas still burning. Preliminary investigation suggests that clothing must have caught fire from there and the entire flat went up in flames,” said an official. 

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire after a distress call was received at 10.34 p.m. Residents of the building spilled out upon noticing the smoke and flames. “One person stuck on the same floor was rescued. He could not step out due to the heat from the fire,” added the officer. 

Two more major mishaps were reported in Saroor Nagar and Hayathnagar. 

In Hayathnagar’s Vinayak Nagar, a man sustained fire injuries on his hand and was rushed to hospital even before the fire tenders turned up. “The mishap was a cracker-related incident and was reported on the first floor of a building,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Eastwood Furniture in Saroornagar was gutted in flames on Deepavali night. The place was empty on the occasion of the festival. 

Other mishaps were reported at an electrical shop in RP road, Secunderabad and a coconut tree caught fire in Domalguda. 

