Zaheerabad to be developed as smart industrial city at a cost of ₹2,361 crore

Zaheerabad in Telangana is to be developed as a new industrial city at a cost of ₹2,2361 crore and it is among the 12 new industrial smart cities cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. It will be part of the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) and target sectors have been identified as automobile, electrical equipment, food processing, machinery and equipment, metals and non-metallic based industries, transport equipment, said Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy in an official release.

Thanking the Prime Minister for choosing the town, he said that the project is estimated to generate about 1.74 lakh employment opportunities and attract investments worth ₹10,000 crore. It is going to be spread across 17 villages of Nyalkal and Jharasangam mandals in Sangareddy district.

The overall project area of both phase 1 and 2 measures approximately 12,500 acres, out of which Phase-1 activation area of 3,245 acres has been proposed under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) framework for a project cost of ₹2,361 crore.

The site is in close proximity to the four-lane NH-65 (Pune to Machilipatnam) and is located at a distance of about 9 km north of Zaheerabad, about 80 km northwest of Hyderabad, 65 km to the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), 48 km west of proposed Regional Ring Road and 10 km northwest of Bidar town in Karnataka. Apart from NH-65, the multi-modal connectivity roads to the Zaheerabad smart industrial city include two-lane SH-14 (Zaheerabad - Bidar) which is about 2 km from the site and the two lane SH-16 (Nizampet - Bidar) that abuts the site.

The Metalkunta railway station is at 12 km from the site and Zaheerabad railway station is about 19 km from the site. The International Airport at Shamshabad is about 125 km while the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) sea port near Mumbai is at a distance of 600 km and Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh is at a distance of 620 km.

The tap off point for gas from where the main pipeline carrying petroleum products can be diverted is at a distance of 30 km from the site at Zaheerabad and Bidar. The Zaheerabad Industrial Area (ZIA) in Sangareddy district of Telangana has been identified as a priority node under the Hyderabad Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC).

Out of 3,245 acres of phase-1 area, 3,100 acres or 80% is already in possession of the State government. The finalisation of Shareholder’s Agreement (SHA) and State Support Agreement (SSA) has been completed. The required Environmental Clearances (EC) have already been obtained from the Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change, added the release.

