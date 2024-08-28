GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zaheerabad MP credits CM for reinitiating NIMZ revival leading to incorporation in National Industrial Corridor Development Programme

Published - August 28, 2024 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MP from Zaheerabad Suresh Shetkar has credited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for reinitiating the proposal to incorporate National Industrial Corridor Development Programme for Zaheerabad into the National Industrial Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) for which the Centre has allocated substantial funds.

Mr. Shetkar said in a statement here that after his represenation along with Health Minister C. Damodar Raj Narasimha, the Chief Minister took up the task to project Zaheerabad to be included as one of the 12 cities for Smart Industrial City project. With ₹2,361 crore allocation out of the ₹28,602 crore estimated allocation, the initiative is expected to transform Zaheerabad City and its surroundings into a significant industrial hub, driving growth in Telangana and contributing to India’s broader economic goals, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the NIMZ was launched in 2013 under the leadership of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The then Congress government in united AP had acquired 3,500 acres of land. The initiative was strongly supported by Mr. Shetkar, who himself was an MP in 2013 and actively backed by former Minister J. Geetha Reddy in 2013. He lamented that after the BRS government came to power, there was no progress.

