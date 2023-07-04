ADVERTISEMENT

Yuva Porata Yatra by Youth Congress from July 5

July 04, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy says the yatra will be held for 33 days

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Congress is going to take up Yuva Porata Yatra in the state from Wednesday. This will be commenced from Gajwel, the constituency headquarters being represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and will be held for 33 days in all the 33 districts.

Disclosing these details at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday, Youth Congress State president Shivasena Reddy said that unemployed had been facing problems with not getting jobs and government had failed to conduct TSPSC examinations properly leading to several complaints.

“TSPSC has lost its sanctity with recent incidents. Youth are suffering without employment. Government had failed to offer unemployment allowance which it has promised and it has a due of Rs. 1.6 lakh for each unemployed. We request the youth to join hands with us in the fight for justice,” said Mr. Shivasena Reddy.

