YSRTP leader Yepuri Somanna attacked during padayatra

July 05, 2022 19:45 IST

Sharmila holds dharna at Lakkavaram

Tension prevailed for some time at Lakkavaram village in Huzurnagar mandal of Suryapet district on Tuesday when some unidentified persons attacked YSRTP spokesperson Yepuri Somanna. Reacting to this seriously, party president Y. S. Sharmila held dharna at the YSR statue in the village demanding to action against those responsible for the attack and alleged that the TRS activists were involved in the attack.

As part of ‘Praja Prasthanam’ Pada Yatra, Ms. Sharmila reached the village and commenced ‘Nirudyoga Nirahara deeksha.’

During padayatra, some unidentified persons attacked party spokesperson Yepuri Somanna. The party activists immediately responded and raised slogans against TRS and the sloganeering and counter-challenges from both sides continued for some time.

Mr. Sharmila said that they have identified the accused in the attack, police must take them into custody and take action against them including Mathampally TRS mandal president I. Picchaiah and others. “There was recce on the house of Yepuri Somanna. We are suspecting attack by TRS activists and cautioned the police. But they have failed to respond. TRS workers numbering about 50 have entered here and created ruckus. There was attack on Sommanna during Pada Yatra. We have identified the accused but police failed to arrest them,” alleged Ms. Sharmila after sitting for Deeksha in the village.

“We will not leave the village till the accused were arrested,” stated Ms. Sharmila and sat for dharna at the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy statue. She said that they would also file complaint against police who manhandled the women. She has also alleged that the police have sent away the accused from the place. Slogans also raised against MLA Saidi Reddy and police by YSRTP activists.