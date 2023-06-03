YSRCP IT wing unveils ‘IT Army’

June 03, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IT wing of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP, on Saturday came up with a unique concept by setting up exclusive ‘IT Army’ for the party service.

YSRCP IT Wing president Suneel Kumar Reddy Posimreddy unveiled this new concept ‘Mission IT Army’ at a gathering held in Hitech City on Saturday on the sideline of the IT Wing Meet and Greet Summit. More than two thousand professionals from the IT sector and party sympathizers attended the meet. Mr. Suneel Kumar Reddy explained to the cadre about the future activities and interacted with them to draw their valuable opinions for the future course of activities of the organization.

“The IT wing will act as a bridge between the party and IT professionals,” he said and urged the YSRCP IT Wing fraternity to visit rural areas and explain the achievements of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

