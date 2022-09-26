YSR statue unveiled at Arutla in Sangareddy district

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila came down heavily on Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy accusing him of being a covert of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao in the Congress.

“Everyone in the Gandhi Bhavan knows that Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy is covert of Mr Rama Rao. Late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy never changed party as alleged by the Congress MLA. Instead his party was merged with the Congress party and this was the fact,” she said while addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Arutla village in Kandi mandal of Sangareddy district on Monday.

The statue Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was inaugurated at Arutla village in Kandi mandal marking completion of 2,300 Praja Prashanam Pada Yatra by Ms Sharmila on Monday.

“Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy changed parties from BJP to TRS to Congress and to BJP. He is accusing Rajasekhara Reddy of damaging his character which is ridiculous. Have you ever fought for irrigation or have you questioned the Minister for development who promised to adopt Sangareddy?” asked Ms. Sharmila.

Coming down against Congress, the YSRTP president alleged that it has backstabbed the late Chief Minister and did not honour him. She said that Congress had benefited because of him instead of he getting benefited from the party.