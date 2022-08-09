YSR fulfilled every promise while KCR failed

YS Sharmila resumes padayatra from Kodangal

YSRTP president YS Sharmila recalled that late Chief Minister Y. S. Rajashekhara Reddy had fulfilled all the promises he made to people and pointed out that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao failed to keep his promises.

Ms. Sharmila resumed her padayatra from Kodangal in Vikarabad district on Tuesday and addressed a public meeting.

“Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy ruled unified Andhra Pradesh State for five years and he performed miracles. Like no other Chief Minister, he has fulfilled every promise. What about Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao? How many promises has he fulfilled? What happened to loan waiver? Where are three acres land for Dalits? Where are the free fertilizers promised to farmers?” asked Ms. Sharmila in the public meeting.

Recalling the promises made by both TRS working president and Minister K. T. Rama Rao and Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao to develop Kodangal, she questioned whether the constituency was developed as assured by them. She wanted to know what happened to the promise of bus depot to Kosgi.

Referring to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, the YSRTP president asked how a person who was rejected in his constituency would be accepted across the State.