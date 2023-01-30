HamberMenu
YSR Congress MP Krishnaiah urges Prime Minister to hike BC budget to ₹2 lakh crore

‘Giving mere reservation to BCs without any financial assistance would not serve any purpose’

January 30, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha member from YSR Congress Party R. Krishnaiah has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the OBC welfare budget from ₹2,000 crore to ₹2 lakh crore or allocate at least 5% of the total Central Budget for OBCs.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Sunday, he suggested introduction of pre-metric and post-metric scholarship and fee reimbursement schemes for OBC students on the lines of SC, ST students and allocation of budget for construction of buildings for hostels and residential schools run by the State governments.

Further, he sought sanction of loans with 80% subsidy to OBC unemployed youth for employment generation activities through National Backward Classes Corporation and extension of all schemes being implemented for SC and ST communities by the Centre to OBCs too.

He mentioned that Andhra Pradesh had allocated ₹30,000 crore, Tamil Nadu ₹10,000 crore, Mahrashtra ₹8,000 crore, Karnataka ₹6,000 crore and Telangana ₹5,600 crore for BC welfare including education and employment in their last budgets.

Mr. Krishnaiah noted that BC communities constituted 56% of the population in the country and the Centre had provided 27% reservation to OBCs in educational institutions run by it since 2006. However, there were no financial assistance schemes to help them. Giving mere reservation to BCs without any financial assistance would not serve any purpose, he pointed out.

