Y.S. Sharmila’s entry into Telangana casts a surprise

10 February 2021 10:04 IST

TRS and BJP are accusing each other of propping her up for political benefit

It is going to be a tight-rope walk for Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy if she is intending to launch a new regional party to cash in on the legacy of her father. The inimitable YSR, as the late leader is known as , had conceived and launched the spree of welfare programmes that have become role models for the country to emulate.

Her presence in their Lotus Pond residence with an indication that she is going to make some announcement on the future course of action had sparked off wide speculations. Major political parties are left guessing on the outcome of the development amid speculation that the new party was part of the “hidden agenda” of the ruling TRS or the BJP.

Grapevine is that the party had been conceived with an eye to see that the huge presence of settlers in some districts and their affinity with late YSR could consolidate their votes in favour of either the BJP or the TRS. Given the dimensions of the regional and other aspects in Telangana, it will not be an easy task for the proposed party to take root in Telangana. Various reasons are being cited how it would be a Herculean task for her to become a key player by the time the 2023 Assembly elections are held.

The biggest challenge for Ms. Sharmila to set up her presence in Telangana would be her stand on irrigation projects, especially AP’s works on expansion of the ambit of the Pothireddypadu head regulator in the name of Rayalaseeema lift irrigation project and other contentious issues.

Primarily Ms. Sharmila could face the ‘outsider’ tag as there is no evidence of Ms. Sharmila supporting the cause of Telangana at a time when her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy had openly opposed the AP Reorganisation Bill in the Parliament. Also, people could view her emergence as a leader with suspicious credentials because doubts are bound to be raised whether she has been propped up by someone.

The inter-State issues raging between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are bound to tie her in a knot. With her brother Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy firmly sitting in Andhra Pradesh as the Chief Minister, it will not be simple for her to take the fight into the rival State with conviction.

Doubts are bound to be raised why she is now raking up YSR sentiment and attempting to rally around all the late leaders well-wishers and admirers. Talk of ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ too might face a roadblock as her contention that the fruits of the welfare schemes launched her father were not reaching the needy is sure to be countered by the ruling TRS regime.

Her intention of launching a political party has already caught the attention of the political parties. TRS and the BJP are mutually accusing each other of propping up Ms. Sharmila for political benefit. The Congress tried to maintain its poise claiming that Ms. Sharmila cannot attract the YSR admirers from their party easily.

Whatever is the argument in support or against the new political party, Ms. Sharmila, according to sources, has set her eyes firmly to make her presence in Telangana. She would continue her consultations with the well wishers in the new few days.

Sources close to her maintained that visiting Adilabad and Khammam districts to interact with YSR admirers was on cards. Maybe undertaking a padayatra as the election time nears is also being speculated.