Y.S. Sharmila prevented from visiting Gajwel constituency

Protesting the police action, she offered “aarathi” to the police for not allowing her to visit Teegul. Later she sat on a day long fast at her Lotus Pond house denouncing the police action.

August 18, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

R Avadhani
R. Avadhani
YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila offered ‘Aarathi’ to the police for preventing her from Visiting Teegul village in Gajwel constituency of Siddipet district on August 18, 2023.

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila offered ‘Aarathi’ to the police for preventing her from Visiting Teegul village in Gajwel constituency of Siddipet district on August 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police have prevented YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila when she made a bid to go to Teegul in Gajwel constituency of Siddipet on August 18 morning. She was not allowed to move out of her house.

Protesting the police action in a novel way, she offered “aarathi” to the police for not allowing her to visit Teegul. Later she sat on a day long fast at her Lotus Pond house denouncing the police action.

Ms. Sharmila had announced her visit to Teegul village where some dalits held protest alleging that they were not allotted Dalit Bandhu scheme despite being eligible. They had even burnt the effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. They have invited Ms. Sharmila to visit their village and question the government on the issue.

Some local BRS leaders have announced that they will obstruct the visit of Ms. Sharmila.

