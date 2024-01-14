Y.S. Sharmila invites TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to her son’s wedding

January 14, 2024 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - Hyderabad

Y.S. Sharmila, who is likely to play a key role in Andhra Pradesh politics after she merged her YSRTP with the Congress, met former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to invite him to her son’s wedding.

She called on Mr. Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on Saturday and extended the invitation. Later, speaking to the media, she said that Mr. Naidu assured her that he would attend the wedding. Ms. Sharmila also said that cordial relations with political leaders of all parties was a must for a strong democracy.

Ms. Sharmila ruled out any political deals with Mr. Naidu in Andhra Pradesh and said that her visit was purely personal.