YS Sharmila detained during ‘silent protest’ on Tank Bund 

March 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila, on Wednesday, was detained by the police while she was holding a ‘silent protest’ against the number of crimes against women in the State.

Along with party activists, she was part of the demonstration at the statue of Rani Rudrama Devi on Tank Bund.

Ms. Sharmila timing her protest with the International Women’s Day was seen with a black ribbon across the mouth and holding a placard. The placards read: “Telangana is no. 1 in rapes, Telangana is no. 1 in abduction of women, 25, 000 rapes in Telangana every year,” among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women constables removed Ms. Sharmila from the protest site in a police SUV, and others were taken away as mild tension prevailed.

Later releasing a note, Ms. Sharmila stated that for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, only his daughter MLC K. Kavitha represented women, and she had put women to shame by allegedly being involved in the Delhi liquor policy case, she alleged

“Kavitha has no moral right to fight in Delhi against women’s representation because her father himself has not kept the word,” she said.

On crimes against women in the State, she said the BRS leaders themselves were involved, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s constituency witnessed rapes against minors, the Governor was insulted by an MLC, and the State Women’s Commission was a dummy model, she said. “Where is the Bharosa app as flaunted by KTR? I checked myself and it’s defunct,” she said.