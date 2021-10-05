Telangana

YS Sharmila demands probe into recruitments in Telangana varsity

YSR Telangana Party president Sharmila at Nirudyoga Nirahara Diksha at Dichpally in Nizamabad district.   | Photo Credit: K.V.Ramana

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila has demanded that a probe be ordered into the alleged irregularities in recruitment in Telangana University, Nizamabad.

Participating in a day-long deeksha in support of the unemployed youth at Dichpally, Ms. Sharmila alleged that the top leaders in the ruling party had accepted money to make appointments to key positions in the various university across the State.

Alleging that delay in recruitment drive across the university had caused a lot of hardships to the students, the YSR Telangana Party chief blamed the TRS government of not filling up teaching and non-teaching posts in the 10 universities.

Asserting that the party would take up agitational programmes if the government did not respond, Ms. Sharmila wondered why those in power were reluctant to probe the complaints about alleged irregularities in recruitments.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 9:48:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ys-sharmila-demands-probe-into-recruitments-in-telangana-varsity/article36846693.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY