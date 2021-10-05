YS Sharmila demands probe into recruitments in Telangana varsity

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila has demanded that a probe be ordered into the alleged irregularities in recruitment in Telangana University, Nizamabad.

Participating in a day-long deeksha in support of the unemployed youth at Dichpally, Ms. Sharmila alleged that the top leaders in the ruling party had accepted money to make appointments to key positions in the various university across the State.

Alleging that delay in recruitment drive across the university had caused a lot of hardships to the students, the YSR Telangana Party chief blamed the TRS government of not filling up teaching and non-teaching posts in the 10 universities.

Asserting that the party would take up agitational programmes if the government did not respond, Ms. Sharmila wondered why those in power were reluctant to probe the complaints about alleged irregularities in recruitments.