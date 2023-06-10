ADVERTISEMENT

Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy’s bail plea dismissed

June 10, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The CBI special court here on Friday dismissed the bail petition of Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s father, who was arrested in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case and lodged in Chanchalguda prison.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy moved the bail plea stating that he had already been in prison for past several days and the CBI officials completed his custodial interrogation also. The special court, which allowed his petition for extending to him special category facilities in the prison, dismissed the bail plea.

