YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu arrested in Bengaluru by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), on Wednesday, arrested YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu from Bengaluru. The 29-year-old is a resident of Prakash Nagar of Hyderabad and was incommunicado since the case was booked against him and others two-days ago for making inappropriate jokes concerning a girl child and her father in a YouTube live.

The Telangana police is currently getting a transit warrant to bring him to Hyderabad where he will be questioned, TGCSB officials said. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace and nab others in the group.

The incident, involving the YouTuber holding an online group call with his friends and reacting to short content and making sexually inappropriate remarks about a video of a father and a daughter, sparked widespread outrage further leading to intervention by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

A string of actors, directors and content creators reacted to the tweet first shared by actor Sai Dharam Tej on X (formerly Twitter) after which the YouTuber posted a public apology.

