Following his arrest by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu has now been booked for consumption of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He underwent a drug test and turned positive for ganja consumption, according to a senior official from the bureau. Hanumanthu was earlier booked for making inappropriate comments on a video about a father and daughter during a YouTube podcast.