YouTuber goes incommunicado after police register case over inappropriate remarks

Published - July 08, 2024 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), investigating the case of YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu making inappropriate comments on a video about a father and daughter, said all his phones were switched off.

“He is a native of Andhra Pradesh; we have to ascertain if he is operating from there,” said an official from the bureau on condition of anonymity. Efforts were on to arrest him, the official added. 

Meanwhile, joining the list of actors from the Telugu film industry taking it to ‘X’ to post against the YouTuber’s comment, actor Sudheer Babu said he “felt disgusted to have him casted in his latest movie”.

“For good or bad, I’m not a social media guy nor do I keep up with things. I feel so disgusted by the fact we had #PraneethHanumanthu casted in #HaromHara. Sincere apologies from me and my entire team... We should make sure these sick minds shouldn’t have a platform for the filth they wanna (sic) spread. This isn’t freedom of speech by any means,” he wrote.

The row over the YouTuber’s comment came to light after actor Sai Dharam Tej posted about his content, requesting an intervention from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the State police on July 7. Later that night, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) said they registered a case and are coordinating with their Andhra Pradesh counterparts.

The incident entailed the YouTuber holding an online group call with his friends and reacting to short content and making inappropriate remarks about a video of a father and a daughter. Following widespread online outrage, the YouTuber posted an apology.

