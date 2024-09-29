GIFT a SubscriptionGift
YouTuber, folk songwriter Mallik Teja booked on charge of sexual assault

Published - September 29, 2024 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber and folk songwriter Mallik Teja has been booked by the Jagtial police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to the police, the complainant also alleged that the man blackmailed her by changing the passwords of their YouTube channel and social media accounts.

The case was registered on Saturday (September 28) following a complaint from the 24-year-old survivor, in which she alleged that Mallik sexually assaulted her multiple times. An investigation is under way and the police were recording the survivor’s statement.

The two share YouTube channels named ‘MV Music & Movies’, with 9.21 lakh subscribers, and ‘MV Music Vlogs’, with about 25,400 subscribers. The duo had been working closely for the past 2-3 years. Mallik writes songs and the survivor sings them, the police said.

This comes within a week after the Narsingi police of the Cyberabad commissionerate booked another YouTuber and social media influencer, Harsha Sai, for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and a fortnight after popular choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, was booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, following allegations of sexual assault by a 21-year-old colleague.

