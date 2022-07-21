Telangana

YouTuber dies by suicide

Staff Reporter Hyderabad July 21, 2022 20:14 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 21:53 IST

A 23-year-old YouTuber is reported to have ended his life, under the Saidabad Poice Station limits, on Thursday.

Police identified the victim as C. Dheena, a resident of Aadarsh Heights in Saidabad, and a student of IIITM Gwalior. The victim ran the YouTube channel “SeLFlo” which has nearly 29,000 subscribers in which he uploaded several videos of gameplays. Police said that he jumped off a G+3 building. The incident was reported around 5.30 a.m.

According to police, the victim was depressed over certain issues in his life, including an alleged “lack of guidance” from his parents. The victim left behind a suicide note which he purportedly narrated and posted on a website. Soon after the post was made, fans and followers expressed their shock and despair in the comments section. Several tried to dissuade him from taking the step.

Police said that the victim’s body was moved to Osmania General Hospital. A case has been booked and an investigation is in progress.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 6620 2000.

