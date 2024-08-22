ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber booked for throwing cash in the air in Hyderabad

Published - August 22, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Kukatpally police have booked a YouTuber after videos of him throwing bundles of cash on the busy roads of Kukatpally went viral on social media platforms. The video drew flak from netizens, who highlighted the commotion and risk of accidents caused by the stunt. According to the Kukatpally police, Vamshi, is a resident of Moti Nagar and often shoots reels in Kukatpally and KPHB areas of Hyderabad. In the video, he can be seen on a two-wheeler, throwing currency notes in the air, which people around rushed to grab. He was booked on the charges of rash and negligent driving, public nuisance and wrongful restraint.

