YouTuber booked for sexually assaulting a woman

Popular Youtuber and social media influencer Harsha Sai, known for his philanthropy videos, was booked by the Narsingi police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. According to the police, the complainant has also alleged that the man blackmailed her with private photos and videos.

Harsha boasts of over 10.9 million subscribers on YouTube along with 14.4 million followers on social media platform Instagram. The police have booked a case and have initiated a probe.

This comes days after choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master was arrested for allegedly harassing and sexually assaulting his colleague over the past six years since she started working alongside him. The Narsingi police have sought custody for further questioning the choreographer on the allegations levied against him by the victim.