YouTuber booked for defaming Telugu actor

A YouTuber and social media activist from Andhra Pradesh was booked on Sunday by Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police for ‘targeted trolling, harassment and defamation’ following a complaint from the Movie Artists Association (MAA).

Police said that Siva Balaji, a movie artist and the treasurer of the MAA, had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, alleging that Vijay Chandrahasan Deverakanda, a YouTuber and social media activist, has been engaging in a continuous campaign of ‘targeted trolling, harassment, and defamation’ against Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu and his movie production house.

“According to the complaint, Vijay has been spreading hatred on social media platforms. The complaint further accuses him of provoking his followers to create videos and posts to damage Vishnu Manchu’s profile and the reputation of the MAA by using foul language, and spreading defamatory and derogatory statements against the actor,” said the police. The complaint also includes details of Vijay’s alleged activities, including phone numbers, email addresses, and social media handles.

As per the complaint, a case was booked under sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act and 351(2) of the BNS.

