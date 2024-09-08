GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTuber booked for defaming Telugu actor

Published - September 08, 2024 08:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A YouTuber and social media activist from Andhra Pradesh was booked on Sunday by Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police for ‘targeted trolling, harassment and defamation’ following a complaint from the Movie Artists Association (MAA). 

Police said that Siva Balaji, a movie artist and the treasurer of the MAA, had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, alleging that Vijay Chandrahasan Deverakanda, a YouTuber and social media activist, has been engaging in a continuous campaign of ‘targeted trolling, harassment, and defamation’ against Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu and his movie production house.

“According to the complaint, Vijay has been spreading hatred on social media platforms. The complaint further accuses him of provoking his followers to create videos and posts to damage Vishnu Manchu’s profile and the reputation of the MAA by using foul language, and spreading defamatory and derogatory statements against the actor,” said the police. The complaint also includes details of Vijay’s alleged activities, including phone numbers, email addresses, and social media handles. 

As per the complaint, a case was booked under sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act and 351(2) of the BNS. 

Published - September 08, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.