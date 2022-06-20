Criminal case can thwart chances of army or govt. job, warn police

Staff Reporter June 20, 2022 03:21 IST

GRP-Secunderabad SP B. Anuradha and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner said cases were registered under sections 150,151, and 152 of Indian Railway Act, and other laws

Chances of bagging a job in the army or in the government sector are bleak for the young protesters against whom cases have been registered in connection with the Secunderabad station violence last Friday. Government Railway Police have requested youth to refrain from destroying government property as they will lose employment opportunities if they are involved in a crime. A total of 46 persons were arrested for the mayhem last Friday. GRP-Secunderabad SP B. Anuradha and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner said cases were registered under sections 150,151, and 152 of Indian Railway Act, and other laws. Investigation is on. A case under Section 150 of Indian Railway Act could lead to life imprisonment, they warned. Ms. Anuradha also urged youngsters to resort to peaceful protests or submit representations to the authorities concerned in case of a grievance.



