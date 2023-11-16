Youth will be the harbinger of change in TS: BJP

November 16, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The youth of Telangana will be in the forefront in voting out the BRS government just like they had reignited the separate state agitation and helped this regime to come to power, prophesied BJP Rajya Sabha member and National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman on Thursday.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao rode to power due to the students’ agitation and he had promised on the floor of the Legislative Assembly about filling up 1.20 lakh vacancies in various departments in 2014 when I was an MLA, but went back on his word deceiving the youth. He is sure to face their wrath during this election,” he said.

At a press conference, Mr. Laxman said the youth will be creating history to herald a new revolution as they have taken the task of defeating the KCR regime. “They had waited for close to a decade for the job notifications but have been crushed financially and emotionally due to the 18 cancellations of competitive examinations. There are three lakh vacant jobs now,” he said.

The BJP leader also stated that while the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) report has put the number of vacancies at 1.92 lakh, about 20 lakh youth have enrolled themselves in the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and including those who are yet to enrol, there could be 50-60 lakh youth looking for jobs, he observed.

He contested the claim of senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao about filling 1.32 lakh jobs and said not having a single Group 1 notification in the last 10 years is an indication of the lack of dedication from the BRS Government front. “What happened to the unemployed person dole of ₹3,016 each? It was part of the 2018 election manifesto but not a single person got it. There is no mention of the scheme in the recent budgets. Why should the youth vote for this government after their toil in the city leaving their native places has not fetched them the jobs?,” he questioned.

The MP appealed to parents to consider their wards’ future and vote in the elections. “For the sake of ₹2,000 pension, do not forsake the opportunity of your son or daughter getting jobs with salaries of ₹50,000 each a month or more,” he said.

To another question, Mr. Laxman said the party was not against caste census. “We want to do it scientifically to do justice to Backward Classes. The Modi Government has given total freedom to states to conduct their own caste surveys because a forward caste in one state is in the BC category in other state. We want a thorough study,” he maintained.

