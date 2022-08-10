Youth who stabbed girl in Nalgonda arrested 

Twenty-one-year-old Meesala Rohith Kumar, who allegedly stabbed a degree student in Nalgonda town, harassing her to accept his love proposal on Tuesday, was arrested by Nalgonda Town-I police.

Nalgonda District Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari, addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said the youngster was booked for attempt to murder under the IPC. He was nabbed on the town outskirts, and on Wednesday he was also remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Rohith, a resident of Abbasia Colony in Nalgonda town and the victim G. Navya of Panagal, knew each other as they studied at the same college. It was reported that Rohith had been harassing the girl for the past seven months to accept his love proposal.

On Tuesday, he had planned the attack and brought a knife with him. Through his friend, he had arranged for Navya and her friends to visit the park, where he talked to her in private and later attacked her. Navya, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was admitted to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition.