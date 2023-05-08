Youth urged to take part in BJP unemployed march in Sangareddy on May 11

May 08, 2023 02:18 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has promised to fill two lakh job vacancies if his party is elected to power in the next polls in Telangana and appealed to the unemployed youth to participate in the march proposed to be taken up in Sangareddy on May 11. This will be followed by a ‘million march’ in Hyderabad next month, he said.

The recruitment examinations will be conducted fool-proof with no scope for any kind of paper leaks and an annual job calendar, similar to the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), will be released, he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The next unemployed youth march will also be focusing on the main demands of a probe by a sitting high court judge into the recent TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) leaks, financial compensation of ₹1 lakh to the affected aspirants, stipend for the jobless, and dismissal of Minister K.T. Rama Rao from the cabinet holding him responsible and so on.

The BJP chief said that the programme will be highlighting the ‘forgotten promises’ of the government leading to delay in job notifications and other related issues, he said.

In a separate issue, Mr. Sanjay Kumar has demanded the government to buy the paddy damaged in recent rains and enhance compensation from ₹10,000 to ₹30,000 an acre for the affected farmers of food grains and vegetables in view of the huge extent of losses suffered.

He announced the names of leaders who will interact with farmers in the areas listed:

Medak – A.P. Jitender Reddy, M. Raghunandan Rao; Nizamabad – B. Narasaiah Goud, D. Aravind; Adilabad – Marri Shashidhar Reddy, Soyam Babu Rao; Rangareddy – G. Premender Reddy, K. Vishweshwar Reddy; Mahabubnagar -D.K. Aruna, D. Pradeep Kumar; Nalgonda – Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, Bangaru Shruthi; Warangal – Vivek Venkatswamy, G. Vijaya Rama Rao; Khammam – Eatala Rajender, K. Sridhar Reddy, Karimnagar Ch. Suresh Reddy, K. Venkateswarlu.

