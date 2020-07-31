Youth urged to seize available opportunities

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that the government has been constructing double bedroom house to offer a dignified living for the poor and no other State in the country is able to do so.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating double bedroom houses for the 20 residents of Gangireddula Colony and 16 residents of the SC Colony on Friday, Mr. Harish Rao said that all these houses are being constructed at government cost.
Stating that youth should change their attitude, the Minister said that he was ready to provide training and employment if youth was ready to come. He said that there are abundant opportunities and it was the youth that has to grab it and get ready to come out of the village instead of confining themselves to their homes.
Earlier in the day, the Minister laid foundation stone for the construction of 31 kilometre road on Rajiv Rahadari from Nancharupally to Bakrichepyala, Velkatur, Konaipally, Narmetta, Nanganur, Konapur, Kondrajupally and Tornala at an estimated cost of ₹ 23.34 crore. He said that this BT road would connect nine village in three mandals and would be completed as per schedule.
