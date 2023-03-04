Youth urged to fight drug abuse, channelise energies in positive direction

March 04, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Speakers at a youth awareness meeting here on Friday exhorted youngsters to realise their full potential and channelise their energies in a positive direction to create a healthy society, free of drug abuse.

The programme, ‘Prerana’, was organised by the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate as part of a campaign to spread awareness about the ill-effects of substance abuse, menace of unauthorised digital lending mobile apps, cybercrimes and various other social maladies.

Around 1,000 students from various educational institutions, including engineering colleges, attended the meeting. Thousands of other students joined online as the programme was livestreamed, said the organisers.

Distinguished speakers from different walks of life, including novelist and personality development trainer Yandamoori Veerendranath, addressed the participants.

Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar inaugurated the programme. State Cultural Council chairman and Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, Collector R.V. Karnan and Karimnagar Police Commissioner L.Subbarayudu were present.