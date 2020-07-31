Telangana

Youth, two juveniles held for theft

The Golconda police nabbed three persons, including two juveniles, for allegedly being involved in burglaries and thefts.

According to the police, the accused is Jatinmalli Shetty (19), a resident of Gudimalkapur. Shetty and the two juveniles were found moving in a suspicious manner near a pan shop on Thursday.

Police began to question them and they confessed that they had come to steal cash and cigarettes from the pan shop.

The trio reportedly confessed to being involved in committing nine offences in the limits of five police stations, including Moinabad and Golconda.

The police recovered two two-wheelers and 205 packs of cigarettes of different brands from their possession .

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 7:45:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/youth-two-juveniles-held-for-theft/article32236442.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY