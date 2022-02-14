Youth told to take active role in rooting out drug menace

C.V. Anand urges students to refrain from peer pressure

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand at the anti-drug awareness campaign conducted by central zone police at RTC Kalabhavan. College students attended this awareness campaign in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Hyderabad police are committed to root out drug menace ‘at any cost’, said Commissioner of Police C V Anand on Monday.

Mr. Anand, along with the in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central zone) M. Rajesh Chandra launched the ‘Awareness Against Abuse’ programme at RTC Kalabhavan.

“Our approach comprises preventive drug education, tough laws and robust enforcement through H-NEW. Our police personnel will actively campaign in the communities and the anti-drug approach is strongly supported by the public and the State government,” the CP said.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Anand cited the example of youngsters in Punjab and appealed to students to refrain from peer pressure which is the driving factor that forces students to try on drugs.

“Let this be a youth-led awareness campaign,” he said. Later Mr. Anand and Mr. Rajesh Chandra unveiled the posters and administered a pledge to students to play an active role in fighting against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.