Youth spends 3 days with mother’s body in apartment

A man in his early 20s spent about three days with his mother’s body at their apartment at Vimala Devi Nagar in Malkajgiri police limits in the city, the police reported on Saturday.

Police booked a case of suspicious death and are investigating. Police shifted the semi-decomposed body to hospital for post-mortem examination, and are questioning the woman’s son.

The incident came to light late on Friday night when residents of the apartment located in Vimala Devi Nagar dialled 100 after they sensed decomposing smell from the apartment.

“There is no proof or prescriptions of medicines found at the apartment to say the youth is mentally unstable. Neighbours did say that he would shout and scream randomly. But it is still not clear if it is a murder. The victim had an injury on the right side of her face,” the police said.

The youth completed his B. Tech and is without a job. The male head of the family passed away in 2015, and the family of two was surviving on the savings.