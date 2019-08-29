Youth speeds away with police patrol bike

A 20-year-old youth allegedly stole a police patrol bike parked outside Chaderghat police station on Tuesday midnight. Rachakonda Traffic Police, who received the information about the incident, caught K. Madhu in LB Nagar, around 40 minutes after the vehicle was stolen.

Though the police tried to find out why he stole the two-wheeler, they did not get a coherent answer. The accusedis from Mothe mandal, Suryapet district.

On Tuesday midnight, one of the two-member police patrol team went inside Chaderghat police station while another went to drink water leaving the keys on the Blue Colt vehicle itself when Madhu stole it, said Chaderghat police Inspector G Nagarju.

GPRS tracking

Using GPRS, the vehicle was tracked and its location was passed through Rachakonda traffic control room. LB Nagar Traffic Police Sub-Inspector K Narasimhulu was regulating flow of vehicles along with constables M Arun and Ravinder on Tuesday midnight, when he received an alert. “After receiving information through wireless set, we stopped the two-wheeler and handed Madhu over to the Law and Order police. Madhu said he was headed to Khammam,” said Mr Narasimhulu.

The Chaderghat Inspector said that Madhu was arrested and a case under IPC Section 379 (Punishment for theft) was registered. Rachankonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat presented the three police personnel with cash reward.