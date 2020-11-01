Youth sets himself ablaze near BJP headquarters in Telangana

Hyderabad

01 November 2020 14:18 IST

Passers-by rescued the victim, says Deputy Commissioner of Police

Protesting the recent arrest of BJP State President Bandi Sanjay at Siddipet, a youngster set himself abalze in front of BJP State Party Office at Nampally here on Sunday.

Passers-by rescued the victim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) P. Viswa Prasad told The Hindu. “They doused flames with water and sand,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Srinivas (25), a cable operator from L.B. Nagar, who is a BJP supporter was yelling ‘Jai Sanjay Anna, Jai Raghunandan Anna, Jai BJP’ after setting himself ablaze.

A police patrol team shifted him to the Osmania General Hospital, Mr. Prasad said, adding that the incident took place at 12.20 p.m. “The incident appears to be in protest against the arrest of Sanjay in Siddipet District,” the officer said.

On Monday, Mr. Sanjay was detained by the police on the outskirts of Siddipet stating that his entry into the town was likely to lead to tensions. He was sent away to Karimnagar.

He was going to Siddipet after police conducted raids at Raghunandan Rao’s house, who is the BJP’s candidate for upcoming bypolls at Dubbaka. Earlier the police seized ₹18.65 lakh from the house of Mr. Rao’s relative in Siddipet.

“Sanjay Anna's arrest was illegal. On that day I was down with fever so I couldn’t go there. I am ready to do anything for my party, Sanjay Anna, Aravind Anna (Nizamabad MP) and Raghunandan anna,” Mr. Srinivas said after he was rescued by the passers-by.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.