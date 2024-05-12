ADVERTISEMENT

Youth polling station to attract new voters: Returning Officer P. Pravinya 

Published - May 12, 2024 08:53 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Warangal Lok Sabha Returning Officer P. Pravinya at a youth polling station in Warangal on Sunday.

 

Returning Officer of the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency P. Pravinya conducted a surprise visit to a polling centre entirely managed by youth in the Warangal East Assembly constituency, under the Warangal Parliament constituency, on Sunday.

On the occasion, she stressed that polling centres will be established in constituencies targeting youth, women and the disabled following the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC). One such centre, situated at CKM College, will be solely managed by the youth. It will feature a banner selfie point at the entrance, adorned with floral decorations and flex material.

The Collector further announced that green carpets will be laid from the entrance to the polling station, decorative signboards with balloons and rose flowers will be set up, and tables will be covered with cloth. Also, special dress code will be provided for polling staff and restroom facilities will be available.

Further, as part of this initiative, five women polling centres, one Divyana polling centre, five model polling centres, and one youth polling centre will be organized in each of the seven assembly segments under the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency limits.

