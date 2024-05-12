GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth polling station to attract new voters: Returning Officer P. Pravinya 

Published - May 12, 2024 08:53 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau
Warangal Lok Sabha Returning Officer P. Pravinya at a youth polling station in Warangal on Sunday.

Warangal Lok Sabha Returning Officer P. Pravinya at a youth polling station in Warangal on Sunday.

 

Returning Officer of the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency P. Pravinya conducted a surprise visit to a polling centre entirely managed by youth in the Warangal East Assembly constituency, under the Warangal Parliament constituency, on Sunday.

On the occasion, she stressed that polling centres will be established in constituencies targeting youth, women and the disabled following the guidelines of the Election Commission (EC). One such centre, situated at CKM College, will be solely managed by the youth. It will feature a banner selfie point at the entrance, adorned with floral decorations and flex material.

The Collector further announced that green carpets will be laid from the entrance to the polling station, decorative signboards with balloons and rose flowers will be set up, and tables will be covered with cloth. Also, special dress code will be provided for polling staff and restroom facilities will be available.

Further, as part of this initiative, five women polling centres, one Divyana polling centre, five model polling centres, and one youth polling centre will be organized in each of the seven assembly segments under the Warangal Lok Sabha constituency limits.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics / voting / political parties / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.