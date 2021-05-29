Youth nabbed for theft in trains; gold, mobiles seized

KHAMMAM

29 May 2021 23:34 IST

Stolen gold ornaments, mobiles worth about ₹6 lakh seized

A 26-year-old youth, who was allegedly involved in a string of thefts on-board trains in the past one year, was arrested by a joint team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) here on Saturday.

Stolen gold ornaments and mobile phones worth about ₹6 lakh were recovered from his possession.

The accused was identified as Pallapu Gopi of Mahabubabad district.

He was allegedly involved in robbing several passengers on board the Ganga-Kaveri express near Motamarri railway station on May 5.

He made away with two hand bags containing four cellphones, 60 tola gold ornaments and one wrist watch after stealing them from passengers aboard the long-distance train, GRP sources said.

During his interrogation subsequent to his detention, he reportedly confessed to his involvement in the theft of eight cellphones from train passengers in the last two months.

The joint squad consisting of RPF Inspector, Khammam, K. Madhusudhan and sub-inspector Venkat Reddy cracked the Motammari train robbery case by tracking the movement of the accused using GPS under the supervision of senior commandant, RPF, Secunderabad Division, S.R. Gandhi.