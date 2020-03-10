Telangana

Labour official ‘killed’ in Bhupalpally

A 40-year-old assistant labour officer of Warangal and in-charge of Khammam district Mopu Anand Reddy was allegedly killed in Golla Buddaram of Bhupalpally in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday.

A complaint filed by his relatives at the Hanamkonda police station stated that Anand Reddy has been missing since March 7 after he left home in Ashoka Colony along with his friend Pingili Pradeep Reddy a realtor. Dispute over money is said to be the reason for the alleged murder.

Anand reportedly loaned an amount of ₹ 1.20crore to Pradeep Reddy. While Pradeep is absconding, two other persons involved in the ‘murder’ Ramesh, a driver and another friend Vamshidhar Reddy were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Based on the information given by them, a team of Hanamkonda police including ACP Jitender Reddy, CI Dayakar and two constables launched a search for the body in the forest area where the alleged murder is said to have taken place.

Pradeep, the main accused is the brother of a police inspector working in Hyderabad intelligence wing. He hails from Shanigaram of Kamalapur in Warangal Urban district. Anand Reddy is a native of Obulkeshavapur in Jangaon.

