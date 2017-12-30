Youth kills Vidya volunteer, ends life

Enraged over his proposal for marriage being spurned, a 25-year-old youth allegedly murdered a woman Vidya volunteer on the premises of a State-run school at Nemalipeta in Dammapeta mandal before committing suicide on Saturday .

The ghastly incident took place around 2.30 pm in front of the classroom when the Vidya volunteer was holding a class for students of the primary section of the Government school at Nemalipeta, sources said.

The police identified the victim as U Pravallika, 22, who hailed from Aswaraopeta.

Sources said V. Srinivas, 25, of Kukunoor of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly barged into the school and picked up an argument with Pravallika, while she was in the classroom.

On noticing his unruly behaviour, she called up her brother and narrated her ordeal.

Srinivas allegedly sat in a chair at the entrance of the school and engaged in a heated conversation with Pravallika over her parents’ rejection of his marriage proposal.

As the brother of Pravallika entered the school premises on his scooter, Srinivas pounced on her and slashed her throat with a sharp knife before consuming pesticide brought with him in a bottle.

Pravallika succumbed to profuse bleeding on the spot. Srinivas too died a few minutes later on the school premises.

The blood-splattered floor of the school compound presented a gory picture, triggering panic among villagers.

Srinivas, who was a relative of Pravallika, had nursed a grudge against the latter ever since her parents turned down his proposal to marry her, and fixed her marriage with another person, said Ravi Kumar, inspector of police, Aswaraopeta.