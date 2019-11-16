Youth killed in Nizamabad

A 28-year-old youth Abdul Firoze Ahmed belonging to Pulong under IV Town police station limits was brutally killed by unknown persons, who inflicted multiple stab injuries. The incident happened at his friend’s home in the area and the body was dragged and left on the road behind TTD Kalyana mandapam in the early hours of Saturday.

The reason for his murder was not immediately known. Police suspect that sexual jealousy might have led to the gruesome offence. The person at whose home the murder took place is absconding and the police believe that if he is interrogated facts would come out. The suspect is said to be have criminal cases in his name.

Son of one Jabbar, the deceased used to work as a hamali in a saw mill on Varni road. Assistant CP G. Srinivas Kumar, CI of Police Satyanarayana and SI of Police Laxmaiah arrived at the spot and clues team and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service. Based on a complaint lodged by Abdul Jaffer, elder brother of Firoze, the police registered a case of murder against one Irfan and others.

The SI said that the murder took place in Irfan’s house and he has been fleeing. In the CC TV footage, Irfan was found along with the locals when the police was inspecting the spot but after a few minutes he slipped from there, said the SI.

The deceased is survived by wife Kausar Begum and two small children. Investigation is on.