Youth killed in attack by sister’s former schoolmate

September 04, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two siblings were brutally attacked with a knife by a man who barged into their house in LB Nagar on Sunday afternoon. While the brother succumbed when being rushed to the hospital, his sister is undergoing treatment, said the police.

LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri B. said that Sanghavi, 25, who is studying fourth year in homoeopathic medicine, and her brother Prudhvi, 26, a B.Tech graduate, were residing in the back portion of an independent house in LB Nagar. Their parents reside at their native place in Kondurg while the siblings are living in Hyderabad. 

The attacker, Shiva, was a former schoolmate of Sanghavi, said the police, adding that he came unarmed and used a knife from their house.   Quoting local residents, police said that Shiva entered their house and they heard loud altercations before they saw him come out with bloodied clothes. “The locals caught him and prevented him from escaping and handed him over to the police. We have taken him into custody and will be starting a probe,” added police. 

Officials said that they are yet to establish the motive behind the attack as no statements have been recorded. “Prudhvi succumbed due to fatal stab injuries while he was being rushed to hospital and Sanghavi sustained injuries on her lips and is undergoing treatment. We are yet to record the statements from her and Shiva,” police said.

A case was booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. 

