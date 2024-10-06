ADVERTISEMENT

Youth killed, another injured as bike rams into parked lorry

Published - October 06, 2024 11:24 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An 18-year-old youth was killed and another person grievously injured when the bike they were riding on hit a parked lorry on the National Highway 44 at Pipperwada village in Adilabad district’s Jainad mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Harshavardhan, a student of a private junior college in Adilabad town, sources said. The pillion rider suffered multiple injuries in the accident. He was admitted to a hospital in Adilabad district headquarters town. According to sources, the lorry was parked on the highway in a hazardous manner leading to the fatal road accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US